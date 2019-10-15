A MAN from Newport has secured a place in the 2020 London Marathon - and will be running to support a very worthy cause.

A record number of 457,861 people applied to run in next year's event, which will take place on Sunday, April 26 - but only slightly more than 40,000 can take part.

And among the lucky ones is Chris Slight, 40, a personal trainer from Newport, who is raising money for Newport Mind.

Mr Slight said: “My passion for running started many years back after completing by first 5km race. Getting that medal and the sense of accomplishment was a great feeling.

“Over the years that followed, that passion grew as did my fitness and the races entered grew in numbers too.

“I was lucky enough to run for another charity in 2012, and again in 2014, but extremely slow times. This time my challenge for myself is to complete London Marathon with a new course PB (personal best).”

On his chosen charity, he said: “Many people suffer in silence and struggle to take action. Exercise and running is a great tool to help with one’s mental health.

"I find when I run or exercise, I can just sort through things in my head and get things in order.

“In addition to raising money for Newport Mind the great thing about the London Marathon is it inspires many more people to attempt it, like a ripple effect.

“If some of those are inspired then go on to support Newport Mind or other charities it is only a good thing.”

Dave Bland, chief executive of Newport Mind said: “I am really pleased that Chris has chosen to use his London Marathon place to raise money for Newport Mind and a bit envious, as I was one of the 400,000 plus people who were unsuccessful.

“We feel really privileged to have been chosen by Chris and all the money he raised will be used in Newport to support people with their mental health, we value the support we get from the people and communities of Newport.”

The Virgin Money London Marathon is the largest annual single-day charity fundraising event on the planet. A record-breaking £66.4 million was raised for charity in 2019.

To sponsor Mr Slight visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChrisSlightVLM2020