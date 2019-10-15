A GYM in Blaenau Gwent has been named Welsh Fitness Club of the Year.

Volunteer-run Community Fitness, based in Brynmawr, won Welsh Fitness Club of the year at a recent awards ceremony at Cardiff's St David's Hotel.

The budget gym was opened in April 2018, and today has more than 1,500 members.

Director Lee Meredith said: “To be shortlisted and win Welsh Fitness Club of the year is absolutely fantastic and we are still pinching ourselves.

Directors Lee Meredith and Dr Paul Thomas with the Community Fitness team collecting gym of the year award

“The award and recognition is really for our local community, members and volunteers who, with their passion, commitment and community spirit, have made Community Fitness the success it now is.”

Community Fitness, which started a number of years ago in Beaufort Welfare with donated kit, aims to remove barriers to physical activity. They offer a ‘peer led’, low cost, family focused, 24-hour community gym that operates in the heart of the community.

Recent photos inside and outside the gym

Julie Williams, a member of Community Fitness said: “I joined Community Fitness not long after it had opened in 2018. I was a little uncertain to begin with as I historically had joined various gyms only to lapse my membership due to lack of motivation or feeling embarrassed about exercising.

Managing Director Lee Meredith with Member of the year nominee Julie Williams

“Everyone made me feel very welcome and I noticed there was a very different feel to many other gyms, it is a really supportive environment. I have never felt judged and it has a really easy going and friendly atmosphere with help and motivation from everyone.

“The benefits of being a gym member has also really improved my overall mental health, confidence and how I feel about myself and I feel more energised after a workout.”

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent and member of Community Fitness said: “Brynmawr Community Fitness gym is a great asset to the town and surrounding areas and has made a very positive impact in the short time it has been open.

“The gym has a strong community feel, always seems very well-attended and I have heard a lot of very positive feedback from those who attend."