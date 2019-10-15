THE number of people in work in Wales has fallen over the past three months.

The most recent figures show the employment rate in Wales is at 74.1 per cent - down from 75.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

The statistics also show that the Welsh unemployment rate, which stands at 4.2 per cent, is higher than the UK's average of 3.9 per cent.

But four areas of Gwent, in the last five years, have seen reductions in unemployment. A 31 per cent reduction was recorded in Newport, 39 per cent in Torfaen, 35 per cent in Monmouthshire and 37 per cent in Caerphilly. Statistics for Blaenau Gwent are not yet known.

Welsh Government minister for economy and transport Ken Skates said: “These figures show that the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by Brexit is having a disproportionately damaging impact for Welsh business.

“The UK Government’s chaotic and irresponsible handling of Brexit continues to push the economy closer to the cliff edge. Whilst Downing Street peddles its fantasies around what a low tax, minimal regulation economy could mean for the UK, the Welsh Government will continue to do all we can to protect our businesses and communities.

"We will not stop fighting and working for a fairer, more equal and sustainable future for Wales and our economy.”