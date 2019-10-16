THE British Comedy Award’s best breakthrough artist of 2014, Nick Helm, is taking his new stand-up show to Cardiff.

Following his much-anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe after six years, Helm is back on tour with his Phoenix from the Flames show, which will blaze through Cardiff’s Glee Club on Saturday October 27.

Nick Helm has been delighting audiences as a stand-up since 2007.

Blending jokes, stories, poems and songs, he has earned an impressive list of awards such as Best Stand-Up Comedy Act at the What’s on London Awards, Chortle’s Best Music and Variety Artist and British Comedy Awards Best Breakthrough Artist.

The stand-up comedian has also become a familiar face on our television screens.

He played the title role in BBC Three’s Uncle, which won Best Multichannel Programme at the 2015 Broadcast Awards, and featuring in Sky One’s The Reluctant Landlord last October.

He’s also appeared on numerous television shows including Eight Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown and Russell Howard’s Good News.

As well as a comedian and television actor, this multi-faceted artist also hosts his own weekly show at Fubar Radio.

Helm has been called a "true comedy daredevil" by Time Out and a "comic tour de force" by the Mail on Sunday.

Advanced tickets for his Cardiff show can be bought for £13.50 on the Glee Club’s website glee.co.uk/cardiff