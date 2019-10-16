TEACHERS, education professionals, school and other establishments are being encouraged to enter the 2020 South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

And there is a new, easy-to-use website to make entering and nominating as simple as possible.

The website is now live and has full details of the 15 prestigious awards.

Nominations close on Friday, November 22 with the glittering black tie South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards ceremony being staged on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Coldra Court Hotel, Langstone.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in schools and education across Gwent, are being staged in association with lead sponsor, the University of South Wales.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi launched the awards at the USW Newport City Campus joined by a host of guests including representatives from sponsors, including Coleg Gwent, Western Power Distribution, St John's College and Monmouthshire Building Society.

There are 15 categories including School of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Digital Innovation and Lifetime Achievement Award.

And there are still sponsorship packages available for the awards.

Mr Bayoomi said: “We’re confident our new website with its clarity and ease of use will allow even more people than ever before to navigate through the various awards categories to make their nominations for our highly-regarded schools and education awards.

“These awards aim to highlight the vital importance of education at all ages and to our society as a whole and also how crucial it is to recognise the work of teachers, lecturers, schools and other educational establishments.

“We want to reward the innovation and creativity that goes on in the education sector day in and day out.

“We are inviting readers, schools, parents, local education authorities or anyone with an interest in education to nominate their teachers, teaching assistants, tutors and mentors for the chance to win one of these prestigious awards."

Jamie James, head of school - School of Education Early Years & Social Work, at USW, said: “This is is our chance to recognise the expertise and hard work of all those who work in our local schools, early year’s settings and FE institutions.

"It is also an opportunity to show the public what great education provision we have in our region, from 0-18 and beyond and it remains our mission at USW to continue to ensure that we are a key part of the education and development of children and young people in Newport and the wider region."

For a full list of categories and information on sponsorship and how to nominate an individual or establishment for the 2020 awards visit www.newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards