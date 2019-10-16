POLICE are cracking down on “dangerous” boy-racers who are speeding around a supermarket car park.

Earlier this month, shocking footage emerged of drivers racing around Tesco's car park in Spytty, Newport, at night.

The boy racers have reportedly been driving around the car park for two months.

“High-visibility patrols have increased at the Spytty Tesco car park to address ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour,” Sgt Christopher Back said.

“Officers have also met with Tesco representatives to discuss how we can work together to tackle this issue to ensure shoppers can visit and safely use the car park.”

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said at the time: “Myself and my partner had been to Gemelli's.

“When we came out at 9.30pm we were horrified to see the air thick with smog.

“There were 10 cars racing up and down the lanes of the car park.

“The noise was terrifying. Engines racing and tyres screeching constantly.

“It is infuriating and disgusting behaviour. I feel sorry for the local residents.”

Sgt Back added: “The previous issue of boy racers on a Sunday evening has dramatically improved due to measures that have been put in place.

“The issue has now shifted to other days of the week, primarily a Friday and Saturday evening.

“This is a priority for Newport officers and several multi-agency meetings along with problem solving groups have been held regarding this.

“Any motorist found driving their vehicle in an erratic or dangerous manner will be prosecuted.

“This dangerous driving will not be tolerated and the drivers of these vehicles will be hearing from us soon.”

Any problems can be reported to police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always dial 999.