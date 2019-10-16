POLICE are appealing to readers of the Argus for help finding wanted suspects around Gwent.

Charlie Hoffrock

Charlie Hoffrock, aged 28, from Newport, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on October 22, 2018.

He was jailed for 17 months for affray on June 14, 2018.

Hoffrock, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 1900348697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mohamed Ali

Ahmedpor Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, aged 27, from Newport, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 13, 2019.

He was jailed for 14 months for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 26, 2018.

Ahmedpor, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Paul Wramba

Paul Wramba, aged 65, of Newport, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on June 7, 2019.

He was jailed for two years and three month for wounding after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on December 11, 2017.

Due to the fact that Wramba, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 1900338930 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anthony Garcia

Anthony Garcia, aged 30, of Caerphilly, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 11, 2019.

He received a three-month prison term for breach of a restraining order after being sentence at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on January 29, 2019.

Due to the fact that Garcia, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

He has links to Caerphilly, the Vale of Glamorgan and Glasgow areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts then please call 101 quoting 1900093340 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.