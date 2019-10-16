BUS operator Stagecoach has launched its annual employee awards this week, and is inviting passengers in South Wales to nominate their top customer service star.

The employee awards recognise staff achievements in areas including safety, customer service, innovation, community, health and wellbeing, environment and operational excellence.

And there will also be an overall Stagecoach Star who will become the champion of champions.

MORE NEWS:

Customers can nominate a member of staff who they see on a regular basis and they feel offers great service.

The awards are open to the company’s 24,000 employees across the country, including in South Wales.

Nominations are now open and can be made online at www.stagecoach.com/stars

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Monday, November 11.

Every customer who nominates an employee will be entered into a prize draw to be in with the chance of winning £250 Love2Shop vouchers.

Nigel Winter, managing director of Stagecoach in South Wales, said: “We get some great feedback on our people, and we know that many of our customers will have a favourite bus driver, customer service assistant or inspector that makes their journey even better.”