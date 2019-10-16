THE importance of music in care homes and for those living with and affected by dementia has been commended in the Assembly by Newport West AM, Jayne Bryant.

Earlier this month Ms Bryant hosted an event to launch Live Music Now’s report into the impact of live music in care homes. Live Music Now, an organisation who work with people that rarely have the opportunity to experience live music, published their report which presented ground-breaking evidence to demonstrate how music can benefit people living and working in care. The report recommends that music should be essential for all care homes.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ms Bryant, who is the chairwoman of the cross-party group on Arts and Health, spoke about the positive impact that music can have on everyone in a care home environment.

Ms Bryant also commended the work of Newport’s Forget-me-not Chorus, a charity working with people living with dementia and their families, bringing them together to sing.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ms Bryant said: “Live music in care homes must not be just seen as entertainment. There is growing evidence to show the positive impact on residents. Music benefits the whole care home and contributes to person-centred care.

"The Forget-me-not Chorus is a fantastic charity and brings people together weekly. I have seen for myself, many times, the impact their work has, on inside and outside of care homes, one of which is Capel Grange in Pill.

"The choir is a great way of supporting people with or effected by dementia, and it’s sure to warm your heart and get your feet tapping.”

For more information about Live Music Now or the Forget-me-not Chorus, email Jayne.Bryant@assembly.wales