THE Music of Judy is a stunning musical celebration of superstar songbird, Judy Garland.

Leading lady, Rachel Tucker, will be joined on stage by an all-singing, all-dancing West End ensemble and the London Concert Orchestra to perform numbers made famous by one of the greatest movie icons of all time.

Songs to be showcased include Over the Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, Puttin’ On the Ritz and Get Happy.

This special tribute will be hosted by Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold, who will look back on Judy Garland’s remarkable career.

Commenting on the concert, Rachel Tucker said: “I have grown up listening to, watching and singing the music of Judy Garland.

“I have always longed to be a part of a show that is dedicated only to the songs and music of this worldwide legend, so to say I’m ecstatic to be part of this fantastic show is the biggest understatement!”

Richard Arnold said: “Judy Garland remains the absolute show business legend who performed some of the most iconic songs from Broadway and Hollywood.

“Her life offstage was equally memorable, and, as the presenter of this fantastic new show, I can’t wait to delve into the tears and the triumphs of an unforgettable life.”

As a child, Garland began performing in vaudeville with her sisters before being recruited by MGM studios as a teenager culminating in her iconic portrayal of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Judy went on to become on of Hollywood’s hottest properties and embarked on a hugely successful singing career.

The Music of Judy arrives at St David’s Hall, Cardiff on Sunday, May 10. Tickets are available from venues, online at www.raymondgubbay.co.uk and national ticket hotline: 0844 847 2319.