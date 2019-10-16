CAMPAIGNERS have said they are encouraged after plans to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre were put on hold by the council in an “unexpected” move.

The announcement to defer the plans was made by interim council leader, Cllr Barbara Jones, on Tuesday – the day before scrutiny councillors were due to consider a fresh attempt to close the facility.

It follows a sustained campaign of opposition to closure by centre users, and a ruling in May by a High Court judge which forced the council to halt its closure plan, on the grounds that it had failed in its equality duty when making the decision.

Shane Williams, who took the case to the High Court, welcomed the “unexpected” news, but said campaigners want to see a “complete stop” to plans to close the leisure centre.

“We are encouraged by the statement from the interim leader, which seems to suggest they are going to change approach, but still a bit concerned given the use of the word ‘deferred’,” Mr Williams said.

“What we want to see is a new approach to safeguard its long-term future.”

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council, also welcomed the decision.

“It is pleasing that the cabinet has finally seen the light and is listening to the community but it needs to go further and confirm the centre will remain open permanently,” Cllr Mann said.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of the council’s Independent group, said he was “pleased that common sense has prevailed.”

And Rhianon Passmore, AM for Islwyn, said she was glad the council had listened to “the clear message from the public.”

“Interim council leader councillor Barbara Jones and her cabinet have made a courageous decision, common sense has prevailed,” Ms Passmore said.

Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn, wrote on Twitter that the announcement was “good news.”

“Let’s hope this is the start of a permanent rethink of the borough’s leisure strategy,” Mr Evans added.

Announcing the decision to defer plans on behalf of the council’s cabinet, Cllr Jones said the authority will “consider new options for the future of the site as part of the council’s broader transformation plans.”

“We are aware of the strength of feeling in the community and we want to respond positively to these concerns, therefore we are recommending that the closure plans are put on hold while we consider how the facility fits within our wider ‘place shaping’ agenda for the county borough,” Cllr Jones said.