A MAN has gone on trial accused of committing a catalogue of child sex abuse against girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

David Redman, aged 62, formerly of Newport, faces eight counts of rape and eight of indecent assault.

There are three complainants in the case.

Redman, now of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, denies the charges.

Prosecutor John Ryan showed the jury of six men and six women a video interview that one of the alleged victims gave to the police.

She told a detective she had been raped numerous times by Redman when she was a young girl and how he had offered her sweets.

The woman claimed he attacked her and said: “All I could think of was, ‘Hurry up, hurry up!’

“I can’t believe I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t realise that it was sex.”

Redman is being defended by barrister Andrew Davies.

The trial at Newport Crown Court is being heard in front of Judge Jeremy Jenkins and is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Proceeding.