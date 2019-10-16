Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM David Rowlands:

TWO bills are being taken through the Welsh Assembly at the moment which I feel are a waste of taxpayer’s money and Assembly time, given we have far more pressing problems to deal with, with 25 per cent of people in Wales who are officially below the poverty line.

The first bill seeks to remove the defence of 'reasonable chastisement' from existing legislation.

This would mean that if you tap a child you will have committed a criminal offence.

Not only will the new law make criminals of perfectly good, loving parents, but it would open up a whole series of interventions by already overworked social services and also take up a great deal of police time, when their resources are already stretched in providing their protection services to the public in general.

In other words - fighting real crime.

Almost all the emails I have received on this matter are against this smacking ban and include many academics working in this field.

Surveys of the general public have also shown the vast majority are against this bill, yet the Labour government in the Assembly are still pushing for its implementation.

I am afraid this is another example of their disconnect from the electorate at large.

It is worth noting here that a bill generally takes some 18 months to become law and includes dozens of hours of committee scrutiny in addition to the time taken to present the bill in Plenary as it progresses through the proscribed stages.

The Second bill seeks to give prisoners serving under four years in jail the right to vote in Assembly Elections.

As well as the time and cost factor, I feel it is wrong to allow this category of prisoner the right to vote, because he could be a prolific offender, and this sentence may be the latest in a whole series of prison sentences and which could also include sex offenders and even paedophiles.

Whilst I have a great deal of respect for John Griffiths, who is an excellent hard-working AM, I feel he is misplaced in promoting this bill and believe his undoubted talents could be put to better use.

Again, we see a disregard for public opinion, in that almost all surveys show the public are firmly against the measures outlined in the bill.

The Assembly Brexit Party group has voted, and will continue to vote against both bills.