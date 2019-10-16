A DOCTOR is set to face a watchdog over misconduct claims around the care she gave to a 12-year-old boy who later died.

Dr Joanne Louise Rudling, a Blaenau Gwent GP, will go before a tribunal accused of alleged failures in the case of Ryan Morse.

The schoolboy, from Brynithel, died in December 2012 after being plagued by a mystery four-month illness.

A post-mortem examination later showed he had Addison’s disease – a treatable but also very rare condition.

Dr Rudling is due to appear before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing in Manchester next month.

The tribunal will enquire into the allegation that, between November and December 2012, she “failed to provide adequate clinical care” to him.

It is further alleged that, on December 10, 2012, Dr Rudling "dishonestly" made a retrospective entry in Ryan’s medical records.

The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that, on November 13, 2013, the doctor dishonestly provided Gwent Police with "untrue information" concerning the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Dr Rudling was cleared over Ryan’s death and later acquitted of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In May 2016, the GP, then aged 46, of Blackberry Way, Pontprennau, Cardiff, and a colleague, Dr Lindsey Thomas, then 41, of Copper Beech Drive, Tredegar, went on trial at Cardiff Crown Court charged with his manslaughter by gross negligence.

The medics, who worked at Abertillery’s Abernant Surgery, had been accused of failing in their duty of care towards the youngster who died at home.

The prosecution admitted the pair could not have been expected to diagnose Addison’s – which affects around 10 in every 100,000 people.

Dr Thomas’ case was thrown out and High Court judge Nicola Davies also ruled there was no case to answer on the manslaughter charge against Dr Rudling.

Her decision was upheld in the Court of Appeal and the GP was absolved of blame over Ryan’s death.

She was due to face a retrial at Cardiff Crown Court over a charge of perverting the course of justice in June 2016.

But during a hearing at the Old Bailey the senior judge indicated that evidence the Crown sought to rely on would be excluded from the trial.

The prosecution offered no evidence and Dr Rudling was formally acquitted by Judge Davies.

The case heard that an Addison’s disease crisis can be treated and its effects reversed.

Both doctors denied gross-negligence manslaughter. Dr Rudling had also pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice with an entry in Ryan’s medical notes.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service misconduct hearing is due to take place between November 4 and 22.

Addison's disease, also known as primary adrenal insufficiency or hypoadrenalism, is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands.