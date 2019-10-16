A MAN was jailed after a jury found him guilty of affray.
Lloyd Penn, aged 28, of North Road, Newbridge, was convicted following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
The offence occurred in his hometown between May 29 and May 30.
Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Penn for 16 months.
The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
Outside the court, Police Constable Brenna Holt said: “We welcome the court’s decision. Positive sentencing such as this sends a message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”