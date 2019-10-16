UPDATE 7.47pm: Emergency services are at the scene and the A4042 remains blocked northbound at the Pontypool (McDonalds) Roundabout.

Traffic is currently coping well north- and southbound.

A CRASH on the A4042 Pontypool (Mcdonalds) Roundabout has closed the road northbound to the Court Farm/Horse and Jockey Roundabout and has caused causing queuing traffic.

The accident is blocking the access to the A4042 towards Abergavenny.

Southbound traffic on the A4042 is queuing back beyond the Court Farm/Horse and Jockey roundabout.