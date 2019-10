A GWENT swindler was jailed after he admitted fraud and burglary charges.

Justin Heggie, aged 23, of Phillipstown, New Tredegar, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of fraud.

Heggie was sent to prison for a total of three years by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.