A PROJECT to improve and revamp and well-known walking route in Newport has been carried out by the council.

The environmental open space of Pilton Vale, which includes a variety of habitats from grassland and woodland to bracken and wetland, now gives walkers the chance to explore the site and see for themselves the work which has taken place.

The project, which took just over two months to complete, replaced the old wooden bridges and a boardwalk which had deteriorated over the years with more durable recycled plastic and metal structures.

A more easily accessible circular route with an improved accessibility ramp has been created so visitors can explore and look out for the local wildlife.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted we have been able to improve this open space which is recent years had fallen into disrepair and in some parts had been vandalised.

“I hope visitors can now enjoy the site which offers a more pleasant environment for all ages.”

The site can be accessed off Pillmawr Road where there is space for a small number of cars or via pedestrian access points from the Pilton Vale estate.

Newport Bus services also run through the estate. For more information on what you can expect to find at this site visit: http://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Countryside--Parks/Wildlife-walks/Pilton-Vale.aspx