AN ECO-friendly canal boat from the 1980s, resurrected from the scrapyard in 2011, is one step closer to heading out on the water with support from Robert Price Builders’ Merchants.

The Lord Raglan boat has been salvaged to provide families, tourists and disabled groups with an exciting day out.

Based at Goytre Wharf, near Abergavenny, the boat has been remodelled to run on electricity and is equipped with a wheelchair lift and a disabled-friendly toilet.

Due to stringent safety laws, a heel test was carried out to determine how many passengers could safely travel aboard.

Using sandbags provided by Robert Price Builders’ Merchants, 30 people with two wheelchair users have been approved by the Maritime and Coast Guard Agency.

Molly Pike, Marketing Manager at Robert Price, said: “As an Abergavenny-based business, we are delighted to be part of the drive to restore the Lord Raglan boat.

"We can’t wait until it’s up and running because it’ll provide such a special day out.

“It’s great to see all the wonderful ways our products are put to use and we’re always excited to be part of local community initiatives like this one.”

The project is run by Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trusts.