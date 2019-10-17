A THIEF who stole a crossbow and paintball gun from a shop was jailed.
Nathan Richard Mulligan, aged 33, of Five Locks Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, admitted the offence at a hearing before Newport Magistrates' Court.
The theft happened at Pontymister Angling Shop, Pontymister, Risca on October 2.
The value of the goods was £294.99.
Mulligan also pleaded guilty to stealing spirits worth £104 from Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran in August and being in breach of a suspended sentence for others thefts.
Magistrates jailed him for a total of 36 weeks and ordered him to pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.
