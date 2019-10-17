PUPILS at Bassaleg School got a dramatic lesson about the effects of underage drinking as part of a nationwide theatrical programme.

Year seven and eight pupils watched the production of ‘Smashed’, which followed a group of schoolfriends who got in trouble in school and at home as a result of their misuse of alcohol.

It is part of an alcohol education and awareness programme developed in consultation with young people and has been designed to engage with pupils in a different way to typical school lessons.

After the performance, the students took part in a workshop with the actors to discuss the lessons they could take from the performance and think about what they would do in that situation.

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant attended the performance and spoke with some of the children about what they gained from the session.

She said: “This is a great project that delivers invaluable education to school pupils about the dangers of alcohol misuse in a fun and engaging way.

"We all know that young people can often feel pressured into certain situations so it is important that they have all the information to hand.”

Year seven pupil Oliver Lawson said: “It showed a really good message that you can be affected by these issues at any age.”

(The interactive workshop after the performance of 'Smashed'. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“The message came through really well. If someone was just reading these things to you, it can be a bit boring," said Megan Adams. "Watching it helped us to learn it. It showed how it can affect you in school as well as at home.”

Fellow year seven Phoebe Shone said: “When you were watching it you could think of ways you could have helped the characters.”

As well as focusing on the risks of underage drinking, the performance looked at other issues which could affect pupils, such as peer pressure.

“It was a good message to say that you should drink responsibly, and you don’t have to act on peer pressure,” said Jack Cosker.

(‘Smashed’, an alcohol education and awareness programme about the risks of underage drinking performed at Bassaleg School. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Headteacher Victoria Lambe said: “It’s hugely important to raise awareness of the big issues in our society to empower our young people and educate them in making the right decisions.

“It was a privilege to welcome Jayne Bryant in to the school so our pupils have the opportunity to see the face of politics in our area and it’s been great to see how engaged and enthusiastic they were.”

‘Smashed’ will be performed at two schools a day across Wales until Friday October 25.