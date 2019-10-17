A MAN has been arrested following a reported stabbing in Newport on Wednesday.

Police were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service to the Alway area at approximately 11.15am on October 16.

A 26-year-old man from Newport was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with injuries to his leg.

A 19-year-old man from the Llanrumney area, Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

The alleged victim was later sent home from hospital and is recovering. Police said his watch and phone were stolen during the incident.

Detective Inspector Amanda Venn said, of Gwent Police’s East Local Policing Area said, "An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is underway and we currently have officers in the area carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community."

Although posts on social media claimed the incident involved a group "roaming the area with baseball bats", Gwent Police say they have not received such reports.

Anyone with information relating to this incident to call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting reference number 1900382586. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.