BORIS Johnson has said he has secured a "great" new Brexit deal with the European Union.

The announcement comes following talks between the prime minister and EU leaders.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl."

However, the DUP has said it will not back the deal - meaning it may struggle to pass through Parliament in a special sitting on Saturday.

Also on Twitter, EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: "Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal."

The full details of the deal are yet to be announced, but it is believed to have scrapped the controversial Irish backstop.