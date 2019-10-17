TWO convicted drug dealers were handed suspended prison sentences after being caught with half a kilo of cannabis in a BMW following a wake.

Ras Thomas, aged 37, of Alicia Crescent, Newport, and Dean Febbo, aged 34, of Walker Road, Splott, Cardiff, were stopped by police following a trip to Birmingham.

Judge Nicola Jones told them she was not going to send to them into immediate custody because: “These sentences are going to hurt you more than going inside.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how father-of-four Febbo is a businessman who runs an air conditioning supply company called Cool Runnings and employs six sub contractors.

Thomas works in the same industry.

Judge Jones said: “You have turned your lives around and if I were to send you to prison, everything you have both worked for would collapse.

“You are contributing towards the economy and are employing people. You are self-employed and are no doubt paying taxes.

“There has been significant rehabilitation by both of you since January 2018. You both have children who you have caring responsibilities for and provide for financially.”

She told the pair: “You went to a wake in Birmingham and you had half a kilo of cannabis worth £5,000. You were intending to sell those drugs.”

Thomas, who has previous convictions for robbery, supplying crack cocaine with intent and supplying heroin with intent, was jailed for 24 months, suspended for 24 months.

He must also complete 300 hours of unpaid work and carry out six rehabilitation activity requirement sessions for substance misuse.

Febbo, who has previous convictions for supplying cannabis and burglary, was jailed for 16 months, suspended for 24 months.

He must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and carry out six rehabilitation activity requirement sessions for substance misuse.

Both have to pay a victim surcharge of £140 and will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

They pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on January 14, 2018.

The offences were committed on Newport’s Southern Distributor Road.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said police pulled over the BMW with Thomas at the wheel and Febbo as a passenger after it was spotted “driving at high speed”.

A search of the car uncovered a large plastic tub full of cannabis bags in the boot.

The court heard how Febbo’s father had died at the time of the offence and his mother was diagnosed with cancer and has since passed away.

He was "remorseful" for his actions.

Thomas was represented by Carolina Bracken and Febbo by Derrick Gooden.