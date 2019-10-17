TWO GWENT restaurants have been added to the AA Restaurant Guide for 2020.

The guide features the very best restaurants, fine dining experiences and beloved local eateries.

Gem42 in Newport and The Lion Hotel in Blaenavon are among the 140 new establishments included in the 27th edition of the guide.

It contains more than 2,000 restaurants, all of which are awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 features 85 top Welsh dining destinations.

Pasquale Cinotti, who owns Gem42 with his brother Sergio, said a focus on local produce was behind the restaurant's success.

"It's a great achievement," he said. "We haven't been open long, but to be recognised and to get a Rosette is a great privilege.

"The team are really happy.

(Gem42 opened on Bridge Street in Newport in 2018.)

"The two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence at Gemelli's and at Gem42 shows continued high standards.

"We focus on traditional dishes, but with a new innovative perspective. I think one of the great things our chef does is working with quality local produce.

"It's better for everyone. Even though it might be a little bit more expensive, it's better for you, it's better for the customer, and it's better for Wales."

Marc Harris, managing director of The Lion Hotel, said he hoped the inclusion in the guide could help put Blaenavon on the map.

He said: “It’s an incredible achievement, being a part of the AA 2020 Restaurant Guide.

“It’s a testament to how hard the team has worked to see us rubbing shoulders with some incredible restaurants throughout the country.

“We’ve always had a passion for using amazing local ingredients and we always ensure our guests get friendly and honest service.

“Our goal has always been to put Blaenavon on the map in terms of food and we’re incredibly lucky to have people travel from far and wide to spend time with us at The Lion.

“We are always looking to improve and progress and it’s an honour to get recognition from such a prestigious publication.”