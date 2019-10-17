INTEREST in Newport’s iconic Chartist mural remains as keen as ever almost six years after the structure was demolished to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe is ensuring the memory of the colourful mural remains alive by selling framed prints of parts of the once unique Newport structure.

The 64-year-old social historian and manager of Timpson's Shoe Repairs sells the art work in aid of Newport charity St David’s Hospice Care. He estimates he’s sold £18,000 worth of prints over the past six years which he’s donated to charity.

But Mr Reddicliffe, who has a permanent display of the work on the walls of the cobblers, will no longer sell the prints from the shop as he retires next spring after fifty years.

One of Newport’s best-known characters, Mr Reddicliffe, who most recently handed over £900 to St David’s Hospice Care, finally hangs up his cobblers hammer in February next year after a half century at the same shop.

He said: “Interest in the Chartist Mural remains as hot as ever.

"I have sold my pictures to people from across the country and from all corners of the world.

"I intend to carry on making and selling the prints for St David’s Hospice Care in retirement. In future I’ll have more time and will be selling the prints through Arnold’s Electrical on Skinner Street.”

Mr Reddicliffe, who ‘rescued’ a piece of the original Chartist mural, said: “I started making and selling the prints to keep the history of the Chartists mural and what it represented, alive.

"There’s never a day goes by when I’m not asked about it or talk to customers about the mural. It’s unique to Newport and its history must be preserved.”

He said he wouldn’t have been able to produce the prints without the help of Arnolds Electrical, Kriminal Records, Len Cole and Robert Gibbs, Roger Thompson, Pat Drewett and David and Danielle Mayer and Oliver Budd who gave him permission to reproduce his late father’s work, The Chartist Mural and also Sir John Timpson.

“These people have helped me to help others,” he said.

Tania Ansell, from St David’s Hospice Care who received the latest donation, said: “Kelvin works tirelessly for St David’s Hospice Care. Over the years he has raised many thousands for the charity. We really can’t thank him enough for all that he has done and what he continues to do for our community.”

St David’s Hospice Care is based in Malpas.

For more details about the charity and how you can help, visit stdavidshospicecare.org