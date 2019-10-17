A MAN has appeared in court charged with 10 counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act and five charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Jonathan Lewis, aged 46, of Hereford Road, Monmouth, was in the dock at the brief hearing before Cardiff Crown Court.

The indictment was not put to the defendant who was wearing a suit.

He was defended by David Elias QC and the prosecution represented by James Wilson.

Lewis is next due in court in the new year.

He was granted bail by Judge Rhys Rowlands.