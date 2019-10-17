A MAN was taken to hospital following a crash in Newport yesterday evening.

The incident, which involved one car and a pedestrian, occurred near the junction with Clytha Road in Newport at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Gwent Police attended the scene and said that the male pedestrian, a 51-year-old from Newport, had been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital but that his injuries were not though to be life-threatening.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also responded with one emergency ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

The driver of the car, which was a black Vauxhall Astra, was not injured in the collision.

Traffic built up around the scene and on other main roads in the city, such as Queen's Hill, as motorists tried to find ways around the incident.

Police officers were directing traffic while ambulance crews saw to the pedestrian.