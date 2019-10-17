A MAN has denied attempting to arrange or facilitate a sexual act with a child and possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Mark Page, aged 37, formerly of Beaufort Square, Chepstow, pleaded not guilty to the allegations at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant denied seven counts in total.

He pleaded not guilty to three charges of possessing indecent photographs of children, two counts of distributing indecent images of children, attempting to arrange or facilitate a sexual act with a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Page is due to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court on March 2, 2020.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Rhys Rowlands.