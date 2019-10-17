NEWPORT council’s deputy leader has resigned, with a successor to be appointed at the next council meeting.

Cllr Mark Whitcutt has stood down from the senior cabinet role, the city council has confirmed.

It is understood he will continue as a ward councillor, representing the Gaer.

A spokeswoman for Newport council said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that Cllr Whitcutt has resigned and that a new deputy leader will be appointed at the next council meeting in November.”

Cllr Whitcutt, who is also cabinet member for assets and equalities, was not present at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Gaer ward councillor was formerly cabinet member for finance and resources.

He was also one of four candidates selected by Welsh Labour to stand for election to the European Parliament earlier this year.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox has said she will step down as leader of the council at the end of next month, as she takes up her seat in the House of Lords.

A successor has yet to be announced.

Cllr Whitcutt has been approached for comment.