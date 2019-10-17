THE woman responsible for overseeing support for refugees in the UK for the United Nations paid a visit to Newport earlier this week.

The United Nations Human Rights Council high commissioner for refugee representation Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor visited the Welsh Refugee Centre in Newport on Tuesday, October 15.

During her visit, Ms Pagliuchi-Lor discussed the role of the centre - which last year supported 2,638 asylum seekers or refugees, offering legal, housing and settlement advice and referring applicants to relevant services.

She also spoke to refugees helped by both the centre and the British Red Cross.

“We would like to thank everyone involved, including the Welsh Refugee Council and the British Red Cross, for showing us the work being done in Newport,” said Ms Pagliuchi-Lor.

One refugee – who wished to remain anonymous – described their journey.

“I am an asylum seeker and I came to the UK 10 months ago by a boat," they said.

“I have experienced detention and family separation along the way.

“I spent 19 months away from my mother and I had to spend months in detention.”

After joining their mother in Newport, they attended English classes and became involved with the VOICES Network – a network of asylum seekers and refugees working together to bring about change in perspectives, policies and services.

They now help fellow refugees and asylum seekers and actively volunteer in local charity shops.

Ms Pagiluchi-Lor added: “In 2017, Wales became a Nation of Sanctuary and we are pleased to see clear commitment from the national government, local authorities, third sector and local communities."