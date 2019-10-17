A PLANNING application has been submitted to convert a former butchers shop in Tredegar into a bar and restaurant.

The building is located on Castle Street between a hairdresser's and a coffee shop.

The planning application proposes internal changes to the building, which includes a bar and restaurant area, toilets and a cellar. It also includes a proposal for three extra lights on the outside of the property.

The proposed opening times for the bar and restaurant are 9am to 11.30pm on Sundays to Fridays and 9am to midnight on Saturdays.

The property has been empty since mid-September when the butchers shop, K&M Traditional Meats Ltd, moved from Castle Street to Gwent Shopping Centre.

The planning application was submitted on Tuesday, October 1, giving the council eight weeks to reach its decision or grant an extension.

Comments in relation to the application must be submitted by Friday, November 1, via email to planning@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk or a by written letter.