PETER’S Food Service is to create 110 new jobs after securing a number of new deals to supply several leading UK brands and retailers.

As a result of the additional branded and ‘own brand’ orders, Peter’s, which is based at Bedwas in Caerphilly, will be moving to a two-shift operation later this month, resulting in the need to recruit the new staff.

Recruitment is underway, and discussions have been held with some staff affected the closure of Triumph in Merthyr, to fill a number of these roles.

MORE NEWS:

Peter’s Food Service managing director Mike Grimwood said: “The past few years have seen extremely challenging market conditions, particularly with an exceptional increase in raw material costs.

“Last year we announced a strategic review of our business to ensure its sustainability and ultimately future growth.

“As a result of this review a decision was taken to terminate several contracts which we considered unviable for the business, and to explore discussions with others where we identified mutually beneficial opportunities.

“In addition we have invested heavily in innovative products that will aid us to diversify into new product areas while maintaining the core heritage products that Peter’s is famous for.

“These new deals are a consequence of that on-going business review.”

Mr Grimwood said: “Peter's is an iconic Welsh brand, and is an important employer in the local area with generations of the same family being part of the Peter’s team.

“Like many manufacturers we have experienced difficult times but with the support of our excellent and committed staff we have been able to shape a bright new future for Peter’s.”

The Bedwas-based company currently employs 730 and has annual revenues of £65 million.