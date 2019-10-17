A MAN who spat in the face of a policeman and punched a woman outside a supermarket after being refused a cigarette has been jailed.

Kyle Jones, aged 24, of no fixed abode, Newport, was blasted by a senior judge for his behaviour.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, told him: “The court takes a very serious view of any assault against a police officer.

“It is not part of their duty to expect to be spat at.”

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne said Jones was arrested in June after going to his ex-girlfriend’s house following his release from custody over another matter.

His former partner made it clear she didn’t want him there and the defendant was held on suspicion of a breach of the peace.

Miss Payne said that while Jones was being processed at Newport Central police station: “He spat at the constable with the saliva landing on the officer’s face.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant was also in court for being in breach of a conditional discharge and a 2017 suspended jail sentence for violent disorder.

The conditional discharge was for a common assault and criminal damage committed in April.

The attack took place outside an Asda store after Jones punched a woman accidentally after being refused a cigarette. His intended target was her partner.

His victim suffered a cut inside her mouth.

A few days later, he damaged a door panel at his mother’s home.

Jones admitted assaulting an emergency worker, being in breach of a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge.

Jenny Yeo, mitigating, said her client suffered with mental health problems and had been treated at St Cadoc’s Hospital in Caerleon.

Mrs Yeo told the court: “He is extremely sorry for spitting at a police officer. He felt no one was listening to him and taking into consideration the state of his mental health.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done it and wants to express his deep remorse.

“The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Mrs Yeo said Jones had already spent 14 weeks remanded in custody.

Judge Rees jailed the defendant for six months and told him he will have to pay a £115 surcharge.