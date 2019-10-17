A FOOD company has been fined £93,000 after pleading guilty to three food safety offences.

Zorba Delicacies, based at the Rassau Industrial Estate, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was fined £93,000 after a prosecution by Caerphilly Trading Standards.

The charges related to food supplied by the company being "unsafe" and not of the "nature, substance or quality demanded by purchaser". The company was also found to have provided "false or misleading" information about a product.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “The size of the fine issued to the manufacturer demonstrates the severity of the offence committed.

“It is extremely important that food manufacturers pay attention to allergens, as failure to do so could have life threatening results for customers.

“The council’s Trading Standards team works proactively with businesses to ensure that everyone understands their legal duties and why it is important for the safety of customers.

“Where businesses fail to meet their responsibilities and place customers at risk action will be taken.”

Passing the ruling at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court last week, District Judge Martin Brown fined Zorba Delicacies £93,000, and ordered the company to pay a surcharge of £120 and prosecution costs of £14,784.35.