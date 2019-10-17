TWO Newport crack cocaine dealers were jailed for a total of 12 years after being found guilty of drug trafficking by a jury following a trial.

Thomas Coffey, aged 45, of Risca Road, and Victoria Seymour, aged 38, of Witham Street, were convicted of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply in the city.

They had both denied the charges during their trial at Newport Crown Court.

Coffey was jailed for seven years and Seymour sent to prison for five years by Judge Neil Bidder QC.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to take place in the new year.