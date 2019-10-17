AN ORGANISATION formed to look at ways of relieving congestion on the M4 around Newport after the long-planned relief road was scrapped earlier this year has met for the first time.

The South East Wales Transport Commission was created after first minister Mark Drakeford announced in June the proposed relief road would not go ahead.

And now the group has published a document - dubbed Our Approach - outlining how it will make recommendations on tackling congestion on the motorway.

Lord Burns chairing the meeting

MORE NEWS:

Our Approach outlines seven principles the Commission has agreed will guide its work, committing to:

Approach the problem afresh, considering the root causes of congestion

Be evidence-based

Explore options across all forms of transport, including integration between modes

Not limit itself to the conclusions of previous studies of the problem

Not evaluate the costs and benefits of a replacement section of motorway south of Newport (the ‘Black Route’ M4 project), or compare measures to that project

Involve a diverse range of people in our work, including those that live, work, commute or have an interest in the area

Operate collaboratively and transparently, providing regular updates on our work

Commissioners discuss the M4

The document also explains how the Commission will structure its work, engage with stakeholders and produce its reports.

At its first meeting on Tuesday, October 15, which was held in Newport, Commissioners discussed discuss traffic analysis, stakeholder engagement and fast-track measures.

Commissioners at the meeting

It aims to publish a progress update by the end of this year, an interim report in Spring 2020 and a final report around the end of 2020.

Recommendations will be for measures additional to those already introduced by Welsh Government, which include additional traffic officers, improved live journey time information and improved vehicle recovery arrangements.

Chairman Lord Burns said: “A high-quality and efficient transport network helps people widen their lives – getting to work, school, hospital or places of leisure.

Lord Burns chairing the meeting

“There is clearly an acute transport problem which is affecting the lives of people who live, work and travel in South East Wales. I wholeheartedly recognise the scale and importance of this task, the history of its past consideration and the weight of feeling of those with an interest in the issues.

Lord Burns chairing the meeting

“Our vision as a Commission is to recommend a set of measures which will alleviate congestion in a sustainable way that supports the wider well-being of people who live, work and travel in the area.”