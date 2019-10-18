Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

BENJAMIN WILLIAM SIMPSON, aged 22, of Britten Close, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted having a knife in a public place and causing criminal damage worth £250 to a till at a Shell garage in the city on Monday.

He also has to pay compensation, a surcharge and costs which have a combined value of £457.

CHANNING MICHAEL BALE, aged 26, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £30 after he pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine on the city’s Christchurch Road last December.

DANIEL WARBURTON, aged 20, of Canterbury Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving.

The offence occurred last month and he also has to pay a total of £384 after being fined and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD JOHN REES, aged 41, of Jubilee Road, Elliotstown, New Tredegar, was sent to prison for 14 weeks after he admitted sending a malicious communication in August.

He was also made subject of a four-year restraining order not to contact his victim and must pay a £122 surcharge.

ALAN CLEVERLEY, aged 68, of Brynteg, Bedwas, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to stalking.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £300, a victim surcharge of £30 and fined £108.

STEVEN ROWE, aged 23, pleaded guilty to having a mobile phone inside Monmouthshire’s Prescoed jail while serving as a prisoner on July 30.

The defendant, currently of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for a further six months and ordered to pay a surcharge.

WILLIAM SMITH, aged 34, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, admitted making threats to kill last month at Risca police station.

He was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months.

Smith was ordered to undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 19 days and pay costs and a surcharge.

SHAW BROWN, aged 23, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted breaching a community order.

The original community order was imposed for a breach of a restraining order and common assault. Brown also has to pay £60 costs.

JOHN STEPHEN WATKINS, aged 35, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to having a plaster board knife in public without good reason or lawful authority.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence order for arson and criminal damage.

Watkins was ordered to undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days and pay costs, a fine and a surcharge.

NATHANIAL HOWARD LAWLOR, aged 26, of no fixed abode, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted failing to provide a blood test after driving in Newport this month.

The defendant was ordered to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days.

Lawlor must pay costs and a surcharge and was banned from driving for 29 months.