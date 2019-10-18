HALLOWE’EN is going to be a little bit despicable at Friars Walk later this month.

Kevin and Bob, the hapless Minions from the animated Despicable Me franchise, are getting dressed up as spooky ghouls and will be roaming the shopping centre on Thursday, October 31.

There will also be an opportunity to win spooky goody bags.

Centre director Simon Pullen said: “We wanted to do something a little bit different for Halloween this year and we’re delighted that the minions will be coming to Newport for it this October.

“The Despicable Me films are incredibly popular, particularly because of Gru’s tiny little henchmen, and I’m sure the little ones will love to see them. That said, we have limited their banana intake to just during their breaks and at no point are they allowed near any of the printers. Who knows what they will get up to!”