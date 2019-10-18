CLIMATE change has been declared a 'high risk' to Caerphilly County Borough.

The council's audit committee considered a series of risks to the area on issues including Brexit, climate change and school attainment - and upgraded climate change from a 'medium' risk to 'high'.

Cllr Colin Mann proposed an amendment to reclassify the risk, which was unanimously accepted by the committee.

Upon proposing the change Cllr Mann said: “I am deeply concerned that the council passed a climate emergency motion very recently and a bit surprised to see this as medium rather than high.”

In a full council meeting in June, councillors from all parties supported a motion to declare a climate change emergency.

The cross-party motion commits the council to making Caerphilly a net zero carbon local authority by 2030, while calling on Welsh and UK governments for support towards their goal.

It means the council will develop an energy plan within the next year for a route towards carbon neutrality.

In the audit committee meeting Cllr Brenda Miles questioned why there was no mention of carbon neutrality.

She said: “I feel like there’s something missing to do with the strategic approach in reducing carbon footprint or becoming carbon neutral.

“I wonder if there’s work that’s going on that’s not been reported in this register at the moment.”

However, the risk register is a living document and will be updated as issues presented to council are considered by officers.