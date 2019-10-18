TEENAGERS from schools across Newport joined together on Thursday to celebrate completing an innovative engineering challenge.

The challenge, which included mastering how to programme a smartphone application to manoeuvre remotely-controlled cars and vans, is part of the Geared Up for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programme funded by education charity the GFG Foundation and delivered by Swansea-based education company Rewise Learning.

Students from Newport secondary schools and pupil referral units take part in the STEM project at Caerleon Comp. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Thursday's event was hosted at Caerleon Comprehensive School, where pupils showed off their work and what they had learned.

Teacher Aimee Green said: "The pupils thoroughly enjoyed it.

"They were always asking when the next session was.

"It's so unique and a fantastic opportunity."

The programme is designed to encourage school pupils to pursue STEM subjects and inspire them to become the future of the UK’s engineering industry.

According to the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, a lack of STEM graduates is costing the UK economy around £1.5 billion a year.

Facilitated by Rewise’s tutors, the students from ten Newport schools and pupil referral units were set the challenge of building remotely controlled cars and vans using electronic components and basic materials.

They then learnt how to use computer code to programme a smartphone application to let them control the cars to complete races, obstacle courses and other challenges.

This interactive approach to STEM allows students to learn through doing rather than seeing and enables them to develop skills such as problem solving, working as a team and communication.

The project has worked with more than 100 young people and aimed to increase engagement with STEM subjects through fun interactive activities that demonstrated the real-world applications.

“Like many countries, the UK is suffering from a skills gap so a tech-savvy workforce is needed to cope with industrialisation," said Rewise Learning chief executive Nathan John.

"To increase uptake of STEM subjects we need to excite kids and show them everyone can enjoy and take part in STEM education.

“We are immensely grateful to the GFG Foundation for the support for the Geared Up For STEM programme. The Foundation, along with Rewise Learning are doing great things to promote STEM learning and careers to young people to help them achieve their potential and live prosperous lives”

“We are delighted to be supporting the Geared Up for STEM programme for another year,” GFG Foundation Manager Claire Neilson said.

“Engaging the younger generation in STEM subjects is critical to the future of engineering in this country and is at the heart of this charity’s purpose.”