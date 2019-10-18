A PENSIONER died after contracting pneumonia as a result of injuries sustained from a fall at his Caerphilly home, an inquest heard.

Clifford John Kent, 79, died on Thursday, April 4 - four days after he fell off a chair while fixing a clock at his home in on Ty-Isaf, Penyrheol, on the morning of Sunday, March 31.

An inquest into his death was held at Gwent Coroners Court on Thursday, which heard Mr Kent had been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital following the fall, where he was diagnosed with a contusion to the chest. His condition deteriorated over the following days, and he was later found to have extensive pneumonia on his right and left sides, as well as fractured ribs.

He died in hospital at 7pm on April 4.

A post mortem examination confirmed Mr Kent had suffered fractures to his lower four ribs on his right side.

It was noted Mr Kent had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease, Crohn's disease, and Conn's syndrome, and was on medication for these.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders returned a conclusion of accidental death, with Mr Kent contracting bronchopneumonia as a result of rib fractures sustained in a fall.