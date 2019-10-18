A CALL has been put out for elves to attend a festive fundraiser for a Gwent charity.

St David's Hospice Care is looking for more entrants for their annual Elf Walk and Run, an event to raise the cash needed to care for youngsters and their families over the Christmas period.

The event, now in its third year, will see runners dressed in festive outfits take on a trail around Llanyrafon Manor and North and South Fields, Cwmbran on Saturday, November 23.

It is being sponsored by Western Power Distribution (WPD) and supported by Llanyrafon Manor.

Karen Welch, public relations officer for WPD said: “As long standing supporters of St David’s Hospice Care we were delighted to once more be invited to sponsor the Elf Walk and Run. We know it will help to raise vital funds for the charity in a really fun and enjoyable way.

“St David’s Hospice Care is a fantastic charity.

"I would encourage local people and businesses to get behind this event and help raise a bumper amount of money, to support the fantastic work that they do seven days a week, 365 days a year throughout our community.”

Event organiser and elf in chief Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Money raised from the event will help to support our 'Unicorn' service over Christmas, supporting children who have lost a special person, while providing care for patients.

“Fitness is not essential - all that’s required is fancy dress and a sense of fun. Don’t worry, all 'elf' and safety is taken care of.

“Participants, including pets, can join in the Christmas spirit and enter the fancy dress competition.

"All entrants will enjoy their walk or run, and the hot chocolate and cookies at the finish. They will also get a certificate and a medal marking you out as one of Santa’s helpers.”

Participating children can also bring a letter to Santa and place them in a special letter box.

Registration for the event begins at 10am, with the walk start time set for 11am.

Tickets are £25 for two adults and two children (under 16 years old), with separate adults paying £10 and children £5. Entry is free for youngsters under three years old.

Participants can choose from a 1.6km or 7km circular route.

The day starts with communal singing with refreshments and glitter available from the elf store.

For full details of how to enter the event and costs please visit https://stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/festive-elf-run-walk-2019 or call 01633 851051