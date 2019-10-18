A “HEARTLESS” cowboy builder targeted a vulnerable widower with Parkinson’s disease and swindled him out of his life savings after carrying out shoddy work at his home.

Jordan Hare was jailed for nearly four years for conning his victim from the Risca area out of more than £31,000 and leaving his house in a “dangerous condition”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the man wanted to modify his newly-bought house so that his son, who suffers from “significant medical difficulties” could live with him instead of being cared for in hospital.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway said it will take the “heartbroken” complainant £21,000 – money he no longer has – to put the fraudster’s “dangerous” alterations right.

A judge blasted Hare as having “milked your victim dry”.

The defendant tricked the man, in his 60s, after advertising his company Platinum Installs online and vowing to deliver showroom-quality work.

But his website and the fake five-star testimonials from bogus customers on it were all a ruse - Hare had never before carried out the outstanding service promised.

In fact, his victim was Platinum Installs’ very first client. A Companies House check revealed a firm under that name did exist in the UK but was not registered to Hare.

The defendant was no stranger to the courts and had received a warning from Cardiff trading standards over dodgy work in the past.

The 31-year-old had nine convictions for 13 offences and was jailed in 2009 for impersonating a police officer during a burglary.

Mr Stanway said: “The work he carried out was to a particularly poor quality and in some cases dangerous. It wasn’t even to the standard of an acceptable DIY job.

“A surveyor found much of it sub-standard, unnecessary and unsafe. The property was left in a dangerous condition.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Stanway, the complainant said of Hare: “He has devastated my life in so many ways. It has made me lose trust in everyone.

“I feel foolish for letting him deceive me. He was callous and heartless after he had befriended my son and I.

“I am totally destroyed. I have no money left. The work is so poor that most of it will have to be replaced.

“My relationship with my son has suffered as a result. It has honestly broken my heart.”

Hare, of Foxberry Close, Pontprennau, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to fraud by carrying on as a sole trader after a Caerphilly trading standards investigation.

Ed Mitchard, representing the father-of-two, said: “The best mitigation is his guilty plea. He accepts that the work he carried out was over and above his technical abilities.”

He told the court his client has been treated for mental health problems.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “Both the defendant and his son suffer from significant medical difficulties.

“The work you carried out wasn’t even to the standard of a DIY enthusiast and it was dangerous.

“You milked your victim for virtually every penny he had.”

The judge jailed him for three years and nine months and told him he had to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

The court had been told that Hare could not pay his victim any compensation because he has no assets.

Outside the court, Tim Keohane, senior trading standards officer, and Rhian Cross, trading standards officer, from Caerphilly council, said: "This is one of the worst cases we have come across and the sentence reflects the harm his actions caused to the victim and his family.

"Sadly, this is not an isolated incident as vulnerable consumers are targeted."