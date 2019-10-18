IF YOU are planning a night out tonight, the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride Celebration Party could be just the ticket.

The event at Rodney Parade will be celebrating that the annual charity bike ride has raised £250,000 over the years for St David's Hospice Care.

There were four routes on offer at the ride, 24, 37, 45 and 58 miles. One of the routes followed the scenic tow path of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal from the basin in Brecon - through Abergavenny, Cwmbran, and Pontypool - all the way to Newport.

The night will feature DJ Daryll Barnby and the Bellagio Boys in a relaxed atmosphere.

Dress code is smart casual to keep with the black and white dally theme.

There will be a raffle on the night to continue their fundraising efforts for St David’s Hospice Care.

Tickets are available on the door at £5 and the event begins at 7pm.

For more information phone 01633 851051 or email fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org