A GALA dinner in the Celtic Manor will raise £100,000 for children’s charities.

Broadcaster and writer Carol Vorderman MBE will host the inaugural National Children of Wales Awards.

The star-studded event scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2020, will celebrate the inspirational achievements of children across Wales.

The National Children of Wales Awards have been founded and launched by Blanche Sainsbury, chair of Bluestone National Park Resort, and the Bluestone Foundation, the company’s charitable foundation.

The awards will culminate in a gala dinner at the Celtic Manor on April 3, 2020, hosted by Carol Vorderman MBE and Welsh rugby legend Ian Gough (pictured).

The organisers aim to raise £100,000 at the event, which will be distributed to charities in Wales dedicated to helping children.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Dreams & Wishes and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) will all benefit from the event as will the Bluestone Foundation.

The Bluestone Foundation works with many local charities in Pembrokeshire while Bluestone National Park Resort has for many years aided charities including Dreams & Wishes, which helps seriously and terminally ill children enjoy precious holiday time with their families.

The prestigious event will feature male voice choir Only Men Aloud, the winners of the BBC talent show Last Choir Standing; Welsh choir Angelica Celtis, a choir of schoolgirls who reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017; and feature performances from Motionhouse, a world-class dance-circus production company.

The award categories will focus on diversity, bravery, courage, sporting achievements, and children who help others through championing causes, caring and fundraising. Full details of all the categories and how to enter can be found at the website: www.nationalchildrenofwalesawards.org

Blanche Sainsbury, chair of Bluestone National Park Resort and founder of the National Children of Wales Awards, said: “Our aim is to shine a light on both the brave children of Wales, who overcome challenges every day, as well as some of the amazingly talented young people we have in this country. We want to recognise those who never give up, never stop trying – inspiring those around them in the process.

“The National Children of Wales Awards promises to be an unforgettable and inspirational evening from start to finish in the incredible venue of the Celtic Manor. Some 700 guests will help us celebrate the bravery and incredible stories of young people from across Wales – sharing their stories and achievements.

“It will also be a glamorous and star-studded night with a number of high-profile Welsh sports stars attending, and many celebrities and special guests playing important roles during the evening. But we also need the support of businesses to make this a reality. I would encourage individuals and companies that want to get involved in what will be a remarkable evening, to visit our website.”

Pamela McNamara, founder of the Bluestone Foundation, said: “The Bluestone Foundation was established to help people to help themselves through environmental, economic and social projects in Pembrokeshire, underpinning the ethos of Bluestone National Park Resort.

"Our association with the National Children of Wales Awards is a fantastic opportunity to take our work to a new level by recognising the inspirational achievements of children from across Wales while working with the business community to raise further funds to help those in need.”

Carol Vorderman MBE said: “I am delighted to be involved in the first National Children of Wales Awards. Special events such as this are so important to shine a light on the incredible stories of courage demonstrated by young people across Wales. I am looking forward to meeting these inspirational young people and I would encourage the people of Wales to nominate those who deserve recognition. We promise to offer them a truly amazing experience on a truly special night.”

Ian Gough said: “It's an absolute honour to be involved with the National Children of Wales Awards. To be part of the recognition and rewarding of these remarkable young people as well as raising substantial amounts for some great causes is truly humbling for me. These awards will go from strength to strength and I'm sure will be the pride of the annual Welsh events calendar.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the awards, buying a table or donating an auction prize, please contact Mark Hillary at: mhillary@bluestonewales.com