THE number of complaints received by a social housing provider in Caerphilly has decreased over the past 12 months.

The most recent figures show 135 complaints were referred to Caerphilly Homes' chief executive in the 2018-2019 financial year - down from 157 the previous year.

Issues raised included housing management, anti-social behaviour and homelessness.

The number of service requests was also down. There were 434 service requests in 2018-19 compared to 456 the previous year.

The number of complaints or requests received via an advocate – an MP, AM, councillor or other tenants and family members – was down to 184, compared to 224 the previous year.

Chairman of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s housing and regeneration scrutiny committee Cllr John Ridgewell welcomed the figures.

He said: “To have this relatively small number, and clearly nobody wants complaints, I think it speaks volumes for all the work that’s been undertaken and personally I’m very impressed by it.”

While there was a reduction in complaints and service requests to Caerphilly Homes, the number of compliments also fell.