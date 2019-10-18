A MAN was jailed for eight years for committing rape, assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage in Gwent.

Ben Byrne, 36, of South Brent, Devon, was locked up by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.

Outside the court, Sergeant Rosie Vincent said: "The person that suffered at the hands of this perpetrator has shown incredible courage in reporting the offences.

“Controlling and coercive behaviour leaves people living in fear but in this case the aggrieved bravely made a decision to come to the police and seek help.

“The sentence passed by Judge Jenkins reflects the seriousness of the crime and importantly the perpetrator has an indefinite restraining order protecting those affected.”