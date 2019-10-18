STRIKE action at a Wilko distribution centre in Magor has been called off after workers voted to accept a new rota system.

Around 1,800 members of the GMB trade union were due to walk out of the Wilko centres at Magor and Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 over a new working rota which included compulsory weekend shifts.

But today (Friday), the GMB announced the majority of those workers – 63 per cent – had accepted an improved offer tabled by Wilko following last-ditch talks.

“The improved weekend rota pattern offers a better work life balance for staff," Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said. “GMB would like to thank members and reps who have stood shoulder to shoulder and showed what we can achieve by standing together.”

A Wilko spokesman said the new deal guaranteed workers more time off to spend with their families.

"We’ve reached this positive outcome with the GMB through listening, talking and working things through collaboratively together," he said.

"We would like to thank our customers and our team members for their patience and support throughout the talks.

"We all know it’s tough on the high street and our focus is now to pull together as a team to deliver the best possible Christmas experience for our customers shopping in our shops and online.”