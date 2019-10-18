A DRUG dealer has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Aaron Murphy, aged 28, of Heather Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, admitted the charge at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
The offence was committed in Newport on February 20.
Sentence was adjourned to a date to be fixed so that a report could be prepared by the Probation Service.
Murphy was granted bail by Judge Rhys Rowlands.
